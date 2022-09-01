Dr. Chelsea Cox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Cox, DO
Dr. Chelsea Cox, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burien, WA.
Dr. Cox works at
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien16045 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98148 Directions (206) 965-4200
She took my concerns serious with my health and baby health. She listens and make sure your you and baby is doing great.
About Dr. Chelsea Cox, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.