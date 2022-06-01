Dr. Chelsea A Ambroz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea A Ambroz, DO
Overview
Dr. Chelsea A Ambroz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Ambroz works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Colonial3369 Colonial Ave Sw, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 772-0555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's my PCP, she always goes the extra mile. She has addressed concerns ranging from cough all the way to mental health.
About Dr. Chelsea A Ambroz, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144751603
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambroz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambroz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambroz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambroz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambroz, there are benefits to both methods.