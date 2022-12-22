Overview

Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Afaneh works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.