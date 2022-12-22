See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD

General Surgery
5 (228)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp;amp; Sci and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Afaneh works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Onsite Innovationsdavid H Koch Center-turner
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Gi Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    525 E 68th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Jejunal Atresia Chevron Icon
Jejunal Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 228 ratings
    Patient Ratings (228)
    5 Star
    (218)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Immediately felt at ease after my first appointment with Dr. Afaneh. He took the time to answer all of my questions. Explained everything in great detail. Recently had surgery with him and my quality of life has improved significantly. Genuinely cares about his patients.
    Kerry c. — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1205089463
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp;amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp;amp;amp; Sci
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheguevara Afaneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afaneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afaneh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afaneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afaneh works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Afaneh’s profile.

    Dr. Afaneh has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afaneh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    228 patients have reviewed Dr. Afaneh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afaneh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afaneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afaneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

