Dr. Chee Woo, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (57)
Overview

Dr. Chee Woo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Woo works at Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Exton, PA and Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC
    405 Silverside Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-8200
    100 Arrandale Blvd Ste 103, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 365-7246
    Center for Interventional Pain & Spine
    3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 202, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 477-1706
    Integrated Health
    360 E Pulaski Hwy Fl 3, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 365-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chee Woo, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1992703805
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

