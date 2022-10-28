Dr. Che Torry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Che Torry, DO
Overview
Dr. Che Torry, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Torry works at
Locations
Invictus Health LLC1030 Loftis Blvd Ste 201, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 310-6413
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor and he is normally always on time and very gentle and well mannered thank you and God bless always Amanda Godfrey
About Dr. Che Torry, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1326402116
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torry works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Torry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torry.
