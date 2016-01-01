Overview

Dr. Che-Kai Tsao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tsao works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.