Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Stucken works at University Of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Facial Fracture and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-8051
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U-M Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery
    19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 493-3223
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-5944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Facial Fracture
Dysphagia
Skin Grafts
Facial Fracture
Dysphagia
Bell's Palsy
ENT Cancer
Oral Cancer
Bone Cancer
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Laryngeal Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Osteosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Abscess
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Aging Face
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Lymphoma
Allergic Reaction
Anal Disorders
Anemia
Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Essential Blepharospasm
Birthmark
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Disorders
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cancer of Floor of Mouth
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate
Conductive Hearing Loss
Congenital Nasal Deformity
Cosmetic Conditions
Cough
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermabrasion
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dizziness
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ear Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endocrine Cancer
Epidermoid Carcinoma
Esophageal Diseases
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Lesions
Eyelid Tumor
Face Skin Lesions
Facial Laceration
Facial Nerve Damage
Facial Palsy
Facial Skin Cancer
Facial Trauma
Follicular Thyroid Cancer
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Geographic Tongue
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Imaging
Intense Pulse Light
Jaw Fracture
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Paralysis
Larynx Conditions
Leukocytosis
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Local Anesthesia
Localized Fat Deposits
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Lung Cancer
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Malignant Otitis Externa
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Medullary Thyroid Cancer
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myocutaneous Flaps
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Neck Cancer
Neck Liposuction
Neck Mass
Neck Tumor
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Nose Cancer
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Orbital Fracture
Palate Cancer
Papillary Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pharyngeal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Pulmonary Disease
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Secondary Malignancies
Sinus Cancer
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment
Skin Procedures
Skin Resurfacing
Skull Fracture
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
Throat Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell
Thyroid Hormone Balancing
Thyroid Nodule
Tinnitus
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Trachea Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Carcinoma
Wheezing
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2021
    AWESOME Dr! My husband saw him for a parotid mass. Dr. Stucken did a FNA on mass which came back Melanoma. He immediately got my husband scheduled for a brain MRI, PET, Scan, an appt with Melanoma Oncology Team, and referred us to an ENT colleague, Dr. Malloy, for surgery. Dr. Stucken was booked for surgery for 5 weeks and Dr. Malloy could get us in sooner. Dr. Stucken has great communication skills, answers questions, and does not rush through an appointment. U of Ms ENT Team is FANTASTIC! Know we are in good hands!
    Lisa Kartz — Mar 07, 2021
    About Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194984997
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaz Stucken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stucken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stucken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stucken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stucken has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Facial Fracture and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stucken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stucken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stucken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stucken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stucken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

