Dr. Chava Shefer, MD
Dr. Chava Shefer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology5923 16th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Shefer is wonderful! She's the best gyno I've been to in in over a decade. She does not mind a well informed pt who asks questions and I always appreciate her honest responses. She is matter of fact and I trust her advice. there is a long wait time, but I believe thats the office staff, not her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1063485472
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shefer has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shefer speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shefer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.