Dr. Chaundre Cross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaundre Cross, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Cross works at
Locations
1
Bno8991 Brighton Ln, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 949-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr. Cross
About Dr. Chaundre Cross, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1972506707
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch Joint Ctr Rad Therapy
- Presby Hosp, Univ Tx
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
