Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eakins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD
Overview
Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Eakins works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 238, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eakins?
All were very professional and caring. Dr Eakins is the BEST.
About Dr. Chauncy Eakins, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932352622
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eakins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eakins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eakins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eakins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eakins works at
Dr. Eakins has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eakins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eakins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eakins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eakins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eakins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.