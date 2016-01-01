Dr. Chauncey Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chauncey Stokes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chauncey Stokes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
1
Capital Women's Care19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 460, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 707-8522Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
2
Loudoun Womens Healthcare Associates19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 202, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 222-6855
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chauncey Stokes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437141173
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Hospital Department Of Ob Gyn
- University Of Hawaii Rotating Internship
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stokes speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods.