Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center|Maimonides Med Center

Dr. Kharode works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - North Babylon in North Babylon, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon
    1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-1184
    Mineola
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 31, 2019
    Excellent experience when my daughter was admitted at Winthrop. She put me at Ease.
    — May 31, 2019
    About Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1104864263
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center|Maimonides Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaula Kharode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kharode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kharode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kharode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kharode has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kharode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kharode. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kharode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kharode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kharode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

