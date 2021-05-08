Dr. Chaudhry Mushtaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry Mushtaq, MD
Overview
Dr. Chaudhry Mushtaq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Mushtaq works at
Locations
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 461-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I use Dr. Mushtaq for Genetic Hemochromatosis at SC Oncology and he is awesome. Between Dr. Mushtaq and the nurse Kitra, my condition has been kept well under control. The entire staff at SC oncology are always a pleasure to deal with.
About Dr. Chaudhry Mushtaq, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1942281399
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushtaq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushtaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushtaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushtaq works at
Dr. Mushtaq has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushtaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushtaq. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushtaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushtaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushtaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.