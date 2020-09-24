Dr. Chaudhary Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They completed their residency with Hartford Hospital
Contemporary Womens Healthcare20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 108, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 439-1292
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kahn was amazing! My fiancé saw him today and he was the most caring, compassionate doctor I ever seen. Dr. Kahn found what was wrong and could be wrong and is testing for everything. I was so impressed that I’m switching to him myself. He made us both comfortable, and laugh. He has jokes too. We both fell in love with him immediately. He’s honest and finds out what is really wrong. That’s what you need! I couldn’t rave more about this caring, kind, and knowledgeable doctor!
- Hartford Hospital
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
