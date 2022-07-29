Dr. Chauchau Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chauchau Pham, MD
Dr. Chauchau Pham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Ear Nose and Throat Associates, Fort Myers, FL9711 Commerce Center Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Had my initial appt with Dr Pham and she listened to all my concerns and she explained everything in detail. She was so personable and friendly, probably one of the best Dr office experiences I've had, even the nurse and just whole staff were great. Would highly recommend.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1083961320
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Albany Med Coll
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
