Dr. Chau Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Chau Vu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
-
1
Chau M. Vu MD PA1567 Live Oak St Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 322-2400
-
2
Champaign Dental Group2625 S Bypass 35, Alvin, TX 77511 Directions (281) 322-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chau Vu, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
