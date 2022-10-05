Dr. Chau Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chau Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Chau Vu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
-
1
Peninsula Pain Clinic2601 Cherry Ave Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions (360) 415-9110
-
2
Jason Edward Pope MD Inc.416 Aviation Blvd Ste B, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (844) 527-7369
-
3
Peninsula Pain Clinic9927 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 101, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 415-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
I have been a patient of Dr. Çhau Vu now for five years. Dr. VU help me with sciatica problems and lower extremity problems due to sciatica that I didn't even realize was caused by L4 L5 joint compression. She also discovered that I have arthritis in my sacroiliac joint on my pelvis. I’ve now been receiving steroid injections in my sacroiliac joint to help with pain and that has been a tremendous relief. I am back walking 60-90 minutes every day to stay in good health and good shape. Dr. Vu is thorough, interested and has eliminated pain I was suffering for several years now. I love my daily 60 minute power walks and it has helped me shed unwanted 40 lbs. Like a magic trick - I feel and look great too! I highly recommend Dr Chau Vu!!
About Dr. Chau Vu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1538508841
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Houston / University Park
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.