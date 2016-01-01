Overview

Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Bay Area Houston Gastroenterology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.