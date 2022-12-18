See All Dermatologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD

Dermatology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY
    205 E Main St Ste 2-7, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 403-2375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Nguyen is terrific. I have used her several times and on my last visit she completely fixed my eyes using PRF and fillers. She really takes the time to listen and figure out options that are best for your situation. She is kind, compassionate, and not at all pushy. Her staff is wonderful as well. I would recommend her to anyone who wants a great dermatologist. As an aside, I noticed a reviewer who was unhappy that she offered her health advice. In Dr Nguyen’s defense, she is a doctor and her concern is for the health of her patients. Obesity is unhealthy and she was just doing her due diligence in offering advice that could possibly be life saving.
    — Dec 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1295766145
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

