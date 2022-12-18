Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY205 E Main St Ste 2-7, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 403-2375
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nguyen is terrific. I have used her several times and on my last visit she completely fixed my eyes using PRF and fillers. She really takes the time to listen and figure out options that are best for your situation. She is kind, compassionate, and not at all pushy. Her staff is wonderful as well. I would recommend her to anyone who wants a great dermatologist. As an aside, I noticed a reviewer who was unhappy that she offered her health advice. In Dr Nguyen’s defense, she is a doctor and her concern is for the health of her patients. Obesity is unhealthy and she was just doing her due diligence in offering advice that could possibly be life saving.
About Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1295766145
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
