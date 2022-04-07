Overview

Dr. Chau Ngo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center



Dr. Ngo works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.