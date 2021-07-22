See All Dermatologists in Georgetown, KY
Dr. Chase Wilson, MD

Dermatology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chase Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Elkhorn Dermatology Pllc in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elkhorn Dermatology Pllc
    304 Boston Sq, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 316-9425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Georgetown Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Absolutely the best experience with Dr. Wilson and staff on the very first visit. Dr. Wilson listened to my concerns and took care of the issue while I was there in office. Staff was extremely nice and informative. I will refer this business to my friends.
    Jan — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Chase Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053757641
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chase Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Elkhorn Dermatology Pllc in Georgetown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

