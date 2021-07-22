Dr. Chase Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chase Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chase Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital.
Locations
Elkhorn Dermatology Pllc304 Boston Sq, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 316-9425
Hospital Affiliations
- Georgetown Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best experience with Dr. Wilson and staff on the very first visit. Dr. Wilson listened to my concerns and took care of the issue while I was there in office. Staff was extremely nice and informative. I will refer this business to my friends.
About Dr. Chase Wilson, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1053757641
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
