Overview

Dr. Chase Sovell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center.



Dr. Sovell works at Minnesota Urology in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.