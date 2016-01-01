Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO is a mohs micrographic surgery specialist in Findlay, OH. He currently practices at Blanchard Valley Medical Associates and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Scarbrough is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Blanchard Valley Medical Associates200 W Pearl St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-1393Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Chase Scarbrough, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023370913
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- O'Bleness Memorial Hospital
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarbrough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarbrough has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarbrough.
