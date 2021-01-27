Dr. Chase Ranker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chase Ranker, DPM
Dr. Chase Ranker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, OH.
Bowling Green Foot and Ankle Physicians Inc.735 Haskins Rd Ste A, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 352-8110
Wood County Hospital Wound Center1037 Conneaut Ave Ste 207, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 352-8110
- Wood County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very friendly and spent about 30 minutes with me. He gave me an over abundance of facts, more than I could remember. The other staff were good too.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275891996
Dr. Ranker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.