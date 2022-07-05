Overview

Dr. Chase Derrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University, Doctoral Degree and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Derrick works at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa in Richardson, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.