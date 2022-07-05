See All Plastic Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Chase Derrick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Chase Derrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University, Doctoral Degree and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Derrick works at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa in Richardson, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 470-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    1111 Sara Swamy Dr # Texas, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-6311
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    5236 W University Dr Ste 3600, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 470-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 05, 2022
    I went to see Dr Derrick, about removing my implants that I’ve had since 2010.I reached out to DrDerrick after I saw my original surgeon, he refused to listen to me and what I wanted, I was never happy with them. Dr Derrick and his staff are down to earth. Very open to listen, kind and really listened to me. Assured me that removing the implants and being natural again was very doable. I am very pleased with the outcome. I would go back to Dr Derrick again if I ever need any other surgical needs. I never felt like I was just a number. They are care about what they do every day, the patient is #1.
    R Alexander — Jul 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chase Derrick, MD
    About Dr. Chase Derrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407141526
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University, Doctoral Degree
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas - Austin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chase Derrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derrick has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Derrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

