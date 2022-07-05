Dr. Chase Derrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chase Derrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Chase Derrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University, Doctoral Degree and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Plastic Surgery Center3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 470-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Plastic Surgery Center1111 Sara Swamy Dr # Texas, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-6311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Regional Plastic Surgery Center5236 W University Dr Ste 3600, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 470-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Derrick, about removing my implants that I’ve had since 2010.I reached out to DrDerrick after I saw my original surgeon, he refused to listen to me and what I wanted, I was never happy with them. Dr Derrick and his staff are down to earth. Very open to listen, kind and really listened to me. Assured me that removing the implants and being natural again was very doable. I am very pleased with the outcome. I would go back to Dr Derrick again if I ever need any other surgical needs. I never felt like I was just a number. They are care about what they do every day, the patient is #1.
About Dr. Chase Derrick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Texas Tech University, Doctoral Degree
- University of Texas - Austin
- Plastic Surgery
