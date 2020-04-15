Dr. Correia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase Correia, MD
Dr. Chase Correia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Nmg - Med Specialty Endocrine Rheum675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8628
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Correia is wonderful! He is very intelligent and kind and really takes the time for his patients. He is truly a rare find.
About Dr. Chase Correia, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1609142801
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Correia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correia has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Correia speaks Dutch.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Correia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correia.
