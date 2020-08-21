Overview

Dr. Chasby Sacks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Hillbrow Hosp, University of the Witwatersand.



Dr. Sacks works at Arizona Cosmetic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.