Dr. Andaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charusheela Andaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Charusheela Andaz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Andaz works at
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center745 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 765-2550
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andaz?
I love Dr. Andaz. On the day of my surgery, I saw that this is her passion. She puts her everything in to it. Thank You!
About Dr. Charusheela Andaz, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437163235
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andaz has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andaz speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Andaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.