Dr. Charulatha Nagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charulatha Nagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Charulatha Nagar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jss Medical College, Mysore University, India and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nagar works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurology Glenview Hospital2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7658
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
-
4
Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagar?
Dave listened to me and she cared! She was very knowledgeable and professional! She spent time for a through consultation! Thank you dr!
About Dr. Charulatha Nagar, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104810191
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital / Washington University School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Jss Medical College, Mysore University, India
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagar works at
Dr. Nagar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.