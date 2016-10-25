Overview

Dr. Charu Trivedi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at The Toledo Clinic in Monroe, MI with other offices in Maumee, OH and Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.