Dr. Charu Taneja, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Charu Taneja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Taneja works at Brown Surgical Associates in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brown Surgical Associates
    2 Dudley St Ste 470, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 228-0593
  2. 2
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 228-0593
  3. 3
    Rehabilitation Unit
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-5657
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    If I could give Dr. Taneja more than 5 stars I would! She is truly an amazing doctor. Dr. Taneja takes the time to explain everything, answer all your questions, make sure you are comfortable and she gets things done! She will call you after hours with results or if you have a question. You just feel that your health is important to her. She made a difficult diagnosis bearable. I highly recommend Dr. Taneja and her staff.
    Tania — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Charu Taneja, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1457318834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
