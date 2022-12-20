Dr. Charu Taneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charu Taneja, MD
Dr. Charu Taneja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Brown Surgical Associates2 Dudley St Ste 470, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 228-0593
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 228-0593
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5657Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
If I could give Dr. Taneja more than 5 stars I would! She is truly an amazing doctor. Dr. Taneja takes the time to explain everything, answer all your questions, make sure you are comfortable and she gets things done! She will call you after hours with results or if you have a question. You just feel that your health is important to her. She made a difficult diagnosis bearable. I highly recommend Dr. Taneja and her staff.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457318834
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Taneja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taneja speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taneja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.