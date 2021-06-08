See All Radiation Oncologists in Williamsport, PA
Radiation Oncology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charu Sharma, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Sharma works at Endocrinology in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Reading, PA and Wakefield, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Susquehanna Divine Providence Campus
    1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 326-8470
  2. 2
    Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center
    2494 Bernville Rd Ste G04, Reading, PA 19605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-2117
  3. 3
    South County Radiation Therapy LLC
    142 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 284-0850
  4. 4
    South County Hospital
    100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 782-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 08, 2021
    Dr. Sharma is wholeheartedlly recommended by me. She is very knowledgeable in her field. She is compassionate towards the patients and no matter when your appointment is, she is always willing to sit down and explain something. It is a team effort in the plan of treatment. I have complete confidence in her medical expertise. She has my gratitude and thanks for the result. Her bedside manner is warm and friendly. She treats her patients like family. If one has cancer, it will take a village to treat that cancer and this is the village you want!
    SDMc — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Charu Sharma, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144403783
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    • Radiation Oncology
