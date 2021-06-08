Dr. Charu Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charu Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Charu Sharma, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.
Locations
Upmc Susquehanna Divine Providence Campus1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 326-8470
Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center2494 Bernville Rd Ste G04, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2117
South County Radiation Therapy LLC142 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 284-0850
South County Hospital100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma is wholeheartedlly recommended by me. She is very knowledgeable in her field. She is compassionate towards the patients and no matter when your appointment is, she is always willing to sit down and explain something. It is a team effort in the plan of treatment. I have complete confidence in her medical expertise. She has my gratitude and thanks for the result. Her bedside manner is warm and friendly. She treats her patients like family. If one has cancer, it will take a village to treat that cancer and this is the village you want!
About Dr. Charu Sharma, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144403783
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
