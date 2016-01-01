See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Charu Sawhney, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (5)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charu Sawhney, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sawhney works at Solid Oak Internal Medicine Associates in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valerie Maxine Chavez M. D. P.A.
    15808 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-4850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charu Sawhney, DO
    About Dr. Charu Sawhney, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164626750
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sawhney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawhney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawhney works at Solid Oak Internal Medicine Associates in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sawhney’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawhney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawhney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawhney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawhney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

