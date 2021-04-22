Dr. Charu Raghuvanshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghuvanshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charu Raghuvanshi, MD
Dr. Charu Raghuvanshi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JHANSI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Locations
Rivendell Behavioral Health1035 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 843-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She is Board Certified and has vast experience
About Dr. Charu Raghuvanshi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JHANSI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghuvanshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghuvanshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghuvanshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghuvanshi has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghuvanshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghuvanshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghuvanshi.
