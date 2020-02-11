Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champaneri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charu Champaneri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Dr. Champaneri works at
Charu Champaneri M.d. PC6860 108th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-4003
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We’ve been using Dr Champaneri for almost 12 years now and she’s always been great. She responds after hours in an emergency and cares about even her youngest little patients She’s kind, caring, compassionate and experienced. She’s never failed to go above and beyond the scope of her usual duties to ensure that not only her patient, but also the parents are well informed and advised. I’d definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician. Not to mention that in NYC the wait time in her office is typically less than 30 mins; which is an impressive feat for a solo practitioner.
Dr. Champaneri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champaneri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champaneri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champaneri works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Champaneri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champaneri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champaneri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champaneri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.