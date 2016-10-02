Dr. Chouhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charoo Chouhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charoo Chouhan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
UT Physicians Psychiatry Outpatient Clinic - BBSB1941 East Rd # 2100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 486-2700
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Rosenberg5115 Avenue H Ste 701, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Directions (713) 486-1950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Charoo is a very sweet doctor. She listens very carefully and is very knowledgeable. She has been very helpful to my family. My kids have done very well in school after getting treatment from her.
About Dr. Charoo Chouhan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265789432
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chouhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chouhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chouhan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chouhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chouhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chouhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chouhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chouhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.