Dr. Charn Nandra, MD
Dr. Charn Nandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRAWIJAYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East, East Liverpool City Hospital and Harrison Community Hospital.
Children's Diagnostic Center114 Brady Cir E, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1558358317
- Hennepin Co Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BRAWIJAYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Trinity Medical Center East
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- Harrison Community Hospital
Dr. Nandra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nandra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandra has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nandra speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandra.
