Overview

Dr. Charn Nandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRAWIJAYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East, East Liverpool City Hospital and Harrison Community Hospital.



Dr. Nandra works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

