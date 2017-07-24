See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bronx, NY
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Charmian Cohen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Essen Health Care in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Charmian Cohen, MD
    3231 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 (718) 597-5880

  Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2017
    Dr.Cohen is a terrific doctor in my opinion. The doctor always tells me my results not staff like another reviewer mentioned.Im never rushed when in in the examining room.Only thing I don't like is the wait time,a little bit long.
    Anthony L in Bronx, NY — Jul 24, 2017
    About Dr. Charmian Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Afrikaans and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1003929043
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Albert Einstein College Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    G Schuer Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charmian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

