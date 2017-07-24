Dr. Charmian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charmian Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Charmian Cohen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Charmian Cohen, MD3231 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 597-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr.Cohen is a terrific doctor in my opinion. The doctor always tells me my results not staff like another reviewer mentioned.Im never rushed when in in the examining room.Only thing I don't like is the wait time,a little bit long.
About Dr. Charmian Cohen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
- 1003929043
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- G Schuer Hosp
- University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.