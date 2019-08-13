Overview

Dr. Charmaine Johnson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.



Dr. Johnson works at Advantage Care Physicians in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.