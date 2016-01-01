Dr. Charmaine Chibar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chibar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charmaine Chibar, MD
Overview
Dr. Charmaine Chibar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Chibar works at
Locations
-
1
Hlth. Cr. District of Palm Beach County1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 642-2100
-
2
Health Care District of Palm Beach County1250 Southwinds Dr # 101, Lantana, FL 33462 Directions (561) 642-2100
-
3
C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics1150 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 572-5756
-
4
Infants and Children P.A.5205 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 242-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chibar?
About Dr. Charmaine Chibar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1609865260
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chibar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chibar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chibar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chibar works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chibar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chibar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chibar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chibar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.