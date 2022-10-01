See All Dermatologists in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD

Dermatology
5 (411)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD is a Dermatologist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED|Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Heart.

Dr. Browne works at The Dermatology Institute of South Texas in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Dermatology Institute of South Texas
    3330 N McColl Rd Ste 102, Mcallen, TX 78501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 304-3992
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Texas Health System Heart

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 411 ratings
    Patient Ratings (411)
    5 Star
    (369)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Very satisfied with the knowledge and accuracy with diagnosis and medication
    Maritza F. — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1992786339
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED|Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Browne works at The Dermatology Institute of South Texas in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Browne’s profile.

    Dr. Browne has seen patients for Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    411 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

