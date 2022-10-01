Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD is a Dermatologist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED|Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Heart.
Locations
The Dermatology Institute of South Texas3330 N McColl Rd Ste 102, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 304-3992Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Heart
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied with the knowledge and accuracy with diagnosis and medication
About Dr. Charmaine Browne, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992786339
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED|Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browne has seen patients for Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Browne speaks Spanish.
411 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.