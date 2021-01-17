Overview

Dr. Charlotte Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Carolina Sleep Institue LLC in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Optic Neuritis, Headache and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.