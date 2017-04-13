See All Hand Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shum works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1330, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 337-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2017
    Very knowledgeable, focused, thorough, experienced and professional. She clearly explains why she is doing and why. I feel very comfortable in her care and glad I found her!
    Michael Boccio in Chicago, IL — Apr 13, 2017
    About Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205914090
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Columbia Presbyterian Hospital In Nyc
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shum works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shum’s profile.

    Dr. Shum has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

