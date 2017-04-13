Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shum works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1330, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 337-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, focused, thorough, experienced and professional. She clearly explains why she is doing and why. I feel very comfortable in her care and glad I found her!
About Dr. Charlotte Shum, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205914090
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital In Nyc
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shum has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.