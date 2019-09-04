Overview

Dr. Charlotte Lohrey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Lohrey works at Pinnacle Medical Group in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.