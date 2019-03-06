Overview

Dr. Charlotte Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Joydip Bhattacharya D.o. Medical Corp. in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.