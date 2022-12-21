Dr. Charlotte Kastl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kastl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Kastl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Kastl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
1
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
3
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kastl listened to my medical history with compassion and sought both the relieve my pain and find its root cause. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Charlotte Kastl, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium Walter Reed
- Uniformed Services University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
