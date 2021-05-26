See All Pediatric Neurologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hollman works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr. Hollman was thorough and efficient. She made sure I understood everything we discussed and did not have any additional questions. Her staff was great and loved her nurse. Her phone nurse was very understanding and worked with us in regards to scheduling. The entire staff was informative, kind and compassionate. Cannot say enough about this office and how pleased I was with the visit.
    S.A. — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollman works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hollman’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

