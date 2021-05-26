Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollman was thorough and efficient. She made sure I understood everything we discussed and did not have any additional questions. Her staff was great and loved her nurse. Her phone nurse was very understanding and worked with us in regards to scheduling. The entire staff was informative, kind and compassionate. Cannot say enough about this office and how pleased I was with the visit.
About Dr. Charlotte Hollman, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1316948151
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Hollman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollman works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollman.
