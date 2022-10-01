See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Charlotte Hodges, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charlotte Hodges, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Hodges works at Bariatric - White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Wade N. Barker P.A.
    1151 N Buckner Blvd Ste 308, Dallas, TX 75218
    New You Bariatric Center, PA
    7200 State Highway 161 Ste 120, Irving, TX 75039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Acid Reflux Surgery
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Acid Reflux Surgery

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 01, 2022
    7/30/2018. Gastric sleeve by Dr. Hodges. She is amazing. She changed my life forever. 65 lbs gone & have not returned. Wonderful, positive person. Extremely intelligent and always available. She IS the BEST. Others should have her as their role model.
    Donna Keys — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Charlotte Hodges, MD

    Specialties
    Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1104035187
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlotte Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

