Dr. Charlotte Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Hodges, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Hodges works at
Locations
Dr. Wade N. Barker P.A.1151 N Buckner Blvd Ste 308, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (972) 270-4800
New You Bariatric Center, PA7200 State Highway 161 Ste 120, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 838-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
7/30/2018. Gastric sleeve by Dr. Hodges. She is amazing. She changed my life forever. 65 lbs gone & have not returned. Wonderful, positive person. Extremely intelligent and always available. She IS the BEST. Others should have her as their role model.
About Dr. Charlotte Hodges, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104035187
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
