Dr. Charlotte Dugan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Dugan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Dugan works at
Locations
Northeast Otolaryngology PC18000 RIVER RD, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 773-6579
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dugan is knowledgeable and caring; I would not go to any other ENT!
About Dr. Charlotte Dugan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
