Overview

Dr. Charlotte Dugan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Dugan works at Community ENT Care in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.