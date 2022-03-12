Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Clark Medical Care P.l.l.c.400 WEBSTER AVE, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 400-1919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Been an intermittent patient for a few years, always impressed with her head-to-toe approach to care and health. She's so committed to meeting patient needs - and making sure that access to health, recommendations for specialists (especially within your insurance), is as easy as possible. Such a stress-free experience. Highly recommend :)
About Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891920682
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.