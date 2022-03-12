See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. 

Dr. Clark works at Harold C Clark MD in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clark Medical Care P.l.l.c.
    400 WEBSTER AVE, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 400-1919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Been an intermittent patient for a few years, always impressed with her head-to-toe approach to care and health. She's so committed to meeting patient needs - and making sure that access to health, recommendations for specialists (especially within your insurance), is as easy as possible. Such a stress-free experience. Highly recommend :)
    — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1891920682
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlotte Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Harold C Clark MD in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.